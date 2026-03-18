Operation Ghazab-lil-Haq: Indian drones used by Afghan Taliban against Pakistan, ISPR reveals

RAWALPINDI (Web Desk) – Pakistan’s military has revealed the use of Indian-origin drones by the Afghan Taliban against its territory, as fighting intensifies along the western border under Operation Ghazab lil-Haq.

The development was disclosed by Inter-Services Public Relations Director General Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, who rejected claims of civilian casualties in recent Pakistani strikes. Officials said the latest escalation has triggered a series of retaliatory actions, with security forces targeting militant infrastructure across multiple sectors.

According to the Information Ministry, at least 684 Taliban fighters have been killed and over 912 injured in ongoing operations. Meanwhile, cross-border shelling has continued to take a toll on civilians, with four people martyred and a child injured in mortar fire in Bajaur.

Taliban using Indian drones

Speaking to a private television channel, the ISPR chief stated that Indian drones were used by the Afghan regime in operations against Pakistan, describing it as a serious escalation. He said Pakistan’s strikes, including those reported in Kabul, were aimed at specific military targets, including an ammunition facility and a drone depot.

Officials dismissed allegations of civilian harm, maintaining that operations were conducted with precision. Security sources added that a key equipment storage tunnel in Kandahar was destroyed during targeted strikes, significantly disrupting militant logistics.

Pakistan Army foils infiltration attempt, kills militants in North Waziristan

In response to continued cross-border attacks, Pakistani forces launched retaliatory strikes in South Waziristan, targeting positions held by Afghan Taliban fighters and elements described as Fitna al-Khawarij. From Shawal to Zarmalan, identified militant posts were engaged and destroyed, forcing fighters to retreat from several forward locations.

Security officials said the scale of the response reflects a broader strategy to neutralise threats along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border. They confirmed that operations would continue until all strategic objectives are achieved.

Infiltration foiled

Separately, the Pakistan Army thwarted an infiltration attempt in North Waziristan, killing multiple militants attempting to enter Pakistani territory. The operation was carried out in the border area of Mowa Khel, where intelligence reports indicated the presence of Afghan Taliban-linked fighters preparing to cross over.

During the engagement, several compounds and hideouts used by militants were destroyed. Survivors were forced to flee, abandoning their positions under sustained military pressure.

Security sources reiterated that Operation Ghazab lil-Haq remains ongoing across multiple sectors, with forces maintaining a heightened state of readiness amid continued tensions along the frontier.