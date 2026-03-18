Election Commission suspends three AJK Assembly members over asset details

MUZAFFARABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Azad Jammu and Kashmir has suspended the membership of three members of the Legislative Assembly.

According to a notification issued by the Election Commission Secretariat, the suspension will remain in effect until the lawmakers submit details of their assets.

It is worth noting that those suspended include Akmal Sargala, Ghulam Mohayuddin Diwan, and Muhammad Iqbal.