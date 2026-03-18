Security forces foil major terror plot, female suicide bomber arrested: CM Bugti

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Security forces in Balochistan have successfully arrested a female suicide bomber, thwarting a major terrorist attack, Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti announced.

Addressing a press conference alongside provincial Home Minister Mir Zia Langove and other officials, Bugti praised the timely action of security agencies, calling it a significant step toward ensuring peace and stability in the province.

According to officials, the arrested suspect, identified as Laiba, is a 19-year-old resident of Khuzdar district.

Laiba revealed during the press briefing that she had been recruited and radicalized for a suicide mission by a militant commander identified as Ibrahim. She further disclosed that she had also been tasked with recruiting and training other young women for similar attacks.

Bugti alleged that Afghanistan continues to serve as a safe haven for militants, adding that terrorist groups are exploiting women and misleading people under the guise of ethnic narratives. He emphasized that the people of Balochistan reject terrorism and are actively cooperating with authorities by sharing intelligence.

Security sources said the operation was intelligence-based, leading to the arrest of the suspect and the exposure of links with banned outfits, including Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA). Investigations also pointed to connections with other militant networks and facilitators.

The chief minister stated that enhanced intelligence-sharing has led to multiple successful operations in recent months, preventing large-scale destruction and saving innocent lives. He reiterated that security forces remain on high alert and committed to eliminating terrorism from the region.

Bugti also highlighted the need for social awareness and community engagement to counter extremism, particularly among youth and women. He stressed that the government is focusing on improving education and employment opportunities to prevent radicalization.

Officials assured that further measures will be taken to strengthen law enforcement, protect citizens, and maintain lasting peace in Balochistan.

