DPM Dar speaks with Turkish FM, stresses urgent need for de-escalation

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke last evening with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the evolving regional situation and expressed serious concern over the rising tensions.

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During the conversation, the deputy PM underscored the urgent need for de-escalation, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He also emphasised that constructive dialogue and diplomacy remain the only effective means to resolve issues and promote peace and stability in the region.