Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

DPM Dar speaks with Turkish FM, stresses urgent need for de-escalation

DPM Dar speaks with Turkish FM, stresses urgent need for de-escalation
Updated on

Summary Pakistan’s Deputy PM Ishaq Dar spoke with Turkey’s FM Hakan Fidan, expressing concern over rising regional tensions and stressing de-escalation through dialogue and diplomacy.

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar spoke last evening with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and discussed the evolving regional situation and expressed serious concern over the rising tensions.

Dar condemns Gaza genocide, ceasefire violations at OIC meeting

During the conversation, the deputy PM underscored the urgent need for de-escalation, a press release issued by the Foreign Office Spokesperson said on Wednesday.

He also emphasised that constructive dialogue and diplomacy remain the only effective means to resolve issues and promote peace and stability in the region.

Browse Topics
Ishaq Dar Pakistan

Related News

SC declares cantonment board employees not civil servants
Punjab govt digitizes 252 public services on e-Biz portal under digital Punjab initiative
Maryam Nawaz meets chinese consul, focuses on CPEC cooperation
Two killed in accident involving convoy of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's son
Featured

Larijani: Iran power player who rose then fell on winds of war

Hosting Afghan refugees for decades Pakistan's gravest mistake: Khawaja Asif

Senior US counterterrorism official resigns to protest Iran war

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression