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Two killed in accident involving convoy of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's son

Two killed in accident involving convoy of Maulana Fazlur Rehman's son
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Summary Asjad Mahmood remained safe in the incident and was not harmed

DERA ISMAIL KHAN (Dunya News) - Two volunteers were killed and one injured after a vehicle in the convoy of Asjad Mahmood, son of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman Maulana Fazlur Rehman, met with an accident in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa., om Wednesday.

According to police, the incident occurred near Wanda Yarok in Dera Ismail Khan. The vehicle, which was part of the security squad, reportedly skidded due to slippery conditions and fell off the CPEC Motorway.

As a result of the crash, two volunteers lost their lives on the spot, while another sustained injuries.

Police officials confirmed that Asjad Mahmood remained safe in the incident and was not harmed.
 

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