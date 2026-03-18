Punjab launches crackdown on overcharging bus fares ahead of Eid

Summary Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz orders crackdown on excessive bus fares during Eid travel, directing strict monitoring at bus stands and legal action against transporters overcharging passengers.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has ordered a crackdown on transporters charging excessive fares during Eid.

The chief minister directed authorities to take strict legal action against those overcharging passengers and ordered necessary steps to ensure implementation of officially notified fares across all districts.

She instructed deputy commissioners to closely monitor transport operations to prevent excessive fare collection and ticket black marketing. Authorities have also been directed to ensure that fare lists are prominently displayed at all bus stands.

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Maryam Nawaz further ordered arrangements for iftar for fasting passengers and directed officials to ensure cleanliness at all bus terminals. She also instructed that waiting areas at bus stands should have proper seating arrangements and fans for passengers.

To provide relief to the public, the chief minister directed the transport department and other relevant authorities to carry out continuous field inspections.

She said exploitation of poor passengers returning home for Eid would not be tolerated and strict action must be taken against transporters charging fares beyond the approved rates.