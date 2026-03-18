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Governor Tessori was removed without taking MQM-P into confidence: Aminul Haque

Governor Tessori was removed without taking MQM-P into confidence: Aminul Haque
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Summary Aminul Haq stated that it had been promised that the Governor of Sindh would be from MQM. He said that appointing and removing the Governor is the prerogative of the Prime Minister

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Aminul Haq on Tuesday said that the Governor of Sindh [Kamran Tessori] was removed without consulting the MQM-P.

Aminul Haq stated that it had been promised that the Governor of Sindh would be from MQM, and efforts would be made to ensure that in the future, the Governor remains from MQM-P.

He further said that appointing and removing the Governor is the prerogative of the Prime Minister. He also mentioned that MQM-P will celebrate its foundation day today (Wednesday).

He further said that corruption and incompetence have become the hallmark of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). He noted that the Shahrah-e-Bhutto has still not been completed, and the Sindh Chief Minister presents wrong report to PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto.
 

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