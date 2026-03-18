Blast at railway track closely misses Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express

Summary The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express luckily averted a big tragedy as an explosion destroyed a portion of the rail track, minutes after train passed the site of the blast

SHIKARPUR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express luckily averted a big tragedy as an explosion destroyed a portion of the rail track. The incident happened near Shikarpur in Sindh province on Tuesday night.

The train was carrying passengers from Quetta to Peshawar. Few minutes after the train passed the site of the blast, the bomb went off, damaging rail track in Sultankot area of Shikarpur.

According to Pakistan Railways officials, the Eid special train traveling from Quetta to Punjab was stopped as a precaution. Sindh Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hasan Lanjar contacted the SSP of Shikarpur and sought details of the explosion.

According to the SSP of Shikarpur, there were no casualties in the explosion, but the railway track was damaged.

