Bilawal discusses political situation with party leaders

Summary Member of the National Assembly Nabeel Gabol also met with the PPP chairman, during which issues faced by the public in his constituency and their solutions were discussed.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) held separate meetings with PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Karachi on Tuesday during which political situation in the country came under discussion.

Nisar Khuhro and General Secretary Waqar Mehdi met with Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, where organizational and political matters were discussed.

Member of the National Assembly Nabeel Gabol also met with the PPP chairman, during which issues faced by the public in his constituency and their solutions were discussed.

Spokesperson of the Sindh government Nadir Gabol met Bilawal Bhutto Zardari along with Asad Gabol, and they discussed the political situation in Lyari area of Karachi.

PPP Chairman also met with Rahmatullah Domki, a leader from Kashmore-Kandhkot district, where the political situation was discussed.

