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Over 5,800 Pakistanis return from Iran amid Iran-Israel war

Over 5,800 Pakistanis return from Iran amid Iran-Israel war
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Summary More than 5,800 Pakistanis return home through Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan borders as repatriation continues after Iran-Israel war, officials say assistance is being provided.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – The repatriation of Pakistanis from Iran continues on the 17th day following the outbreak of war between Iran and Israel, with another 237 people returning home.

According to district authorities, 44 individuals crossed into Pakistan through the Taftan border today, bringing the total number of returnees through the crossing to 3,784 over the past 17 days.

Meanwhile, 193 people returned via the Gabd-Rimdan border, taking the total number of returnees through that crossing to 2,068 so far.

Officials said that since February 28, a total of 5,852 Pakistanis have returned home through the Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan border crossings.

Those returning include pilgrims, labourers, Iranian students and businesspersons.

Authorities added that all possible facilities are being provided to people arriving in Pakistan.

 

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Iran unrest US-Iran Tensions Iran Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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