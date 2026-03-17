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Iranian ambassador thanks Pakistan for support in meeting with DPM Dar

Iranian ambassador thanks Pakistan for support in meeting with DPM Dar
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Summary Iranian Ambassador Reza Amiri meets Ishaq Dar in Islamabad, expressing gratitude for Pakistan’s support as both sides emphasise diplomacy and peaceful resolution amid regional tensions.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Amiri, visited the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad for a high-level meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, the Foreign Office spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the Iranian envoy expressed gratitude for the strong moral support extended by the people of Pakistan during a difficult period, underscoring the longstanding ties between the two neighbouring countries.

According to the spokesperson, the discussions took place against the backdrop of ongoing regional tensions, with both sides acknowledging the importance of continued engagement and cooperation.

Ishaq Dar conveyed condolences over the loss of precious lives in the ongoing conflict, describing the situation as deeply concerning. He expressed hope for an early resolution and stressed the urgency of preventing further escalation.

Highlighting Pakistan’s position, the foreign minister emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy remain the only viable path towards resolving disputes and ensuring lasting peace and stability in the region. He reiterated the need for constructive engagement among all parties to de-escalate tensions and work towards a peaceful settlement.

The meeting reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts between Islamabad and Tehran as both countries navigate a complex regional landscape marked by uncertainty and rising geopolitical challenges.

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Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions Iran Pakistan

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