PM Shehbaz approves PARC restructuring to boost agricultural research

Summary Prime Minister approves restructuring of Pakistan Agricultural Research Council to modernize agricultural research, establish five centres of excellence and strengthen food security and exports

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - A meeting on the affairs of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research and the Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, where the principle approval for the restructuring of the body was granted.

The Prime Minister directed officials to prepare a comprehensive restructuring plan with a clear timeline. He also instructed that PARC should be developed into a high-level agricultural research institution on the model of the Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS).

Shehbaz Sharif emphasized that agricultural research plays a key role in promoting the agriculture sector and strengthening food security in the country.

During the meeting, officials gave a detailed briefing on plans to transform PARC into an efficient and modern institution aligned with contemporary research requirements.

The reform agenda includes improving the governance structure, hiring top research talent, strengthening international partnerships, enhancing coordination with provincial governments, and setting clear performance targets to make PARC a more effective institution for meeting national food needs and increasing agricultural exports.

Under the restructuring plan, all research centres operating under PARC will be consolidated into five Centres of Excellence. These centres will focus on high-yield seed development, superior livestock breeding, precision agriculture, farm mechanization and the use of artificial intelligence, and food processing to enhance agricultural exports. Agricultural research will also be linked with industry.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Minister for Climate Change Musadik Malik, Adviser to the Prime Minister Rana Sanaullah, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar and Tariq Bajwa, Coordinator to the Prime Minister for Agriculture Ahmed Omer, and other senior government officials.