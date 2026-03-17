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Domestic worker arrested for killling 2-year-old Zaid in Harbanspura

Domestic worker arrested for killling 2-year-old Zaid in Harbanspura
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Summary Harbanspura police arrested domestic worker Anila for smothering 2-year-old Zaid after being scolded. Case registered; suspect under investigation.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Harbanspura police have conducted a major operation and arrested a cruel domestic worker who killed 2-year-old Zaid by placing a pillow over his mouth.

According to sources, on the orders of SP Cantt, SHO Harbanspura Waqas Ashraf responded immediately to a call at 15 and arrested the ruthless accused, Anila.

The incident occurred after the child’s guardians scolded the domestic worker, Anila, who then allegedly smothered toddler Zaid with a cloth over his mouth, leading to his death.

A case has been immediately registered against Anila under the complaint of the victim’s father, Muhammad Umar.

The arrested suspect has been handed over to investigators for further questioning.

SP Cantt Akhtar Nawaz stated that those who take the law into their own hands will face strict punishment in court and will be brought to justice.

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