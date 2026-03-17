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Over 5,600 Pakistanis return from Iran via Gwadar and Chagai, says Sarfraz Bugti

Over 5,600 Pakistanis return from Iran via Gwadar and Chagai, says Sarfraz Bugti
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Summary Over 5,600 Pakistanis and 431 foreign nationals, including 2,117 Iranian drivers, returned from Iran via Gwadar and Chagai; Balochistan govt ensured safe passage.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - In a message posted on social media platform X, Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti stated that from February 28 until last night, a total of 5,615 Pakistani citizens returned from Iran via Gwadar and Chagai routes.

He added that 431 other foreign nationals, including 2,117 Iranian drivers, also crossed into Pakistan during this period.

Pak envoy thanks Iran govt for facilitating smooth bilateral, transit trade

Sarfraz Bugti further said that district administrations provided excellent care to passengers arriving in Gwadar and Chagai, assisting them in reaching their destinations smoothly.

He emphasized that the Balochistan government is fully vigilant at border crossing points to ensure passengers’ convenience, safety, and comfort.

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