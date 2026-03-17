Third Pakistani killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in UAE

Summary With this latest development, the total number of deaths in the UAE has risen to seven, among them, three are Pakistani nationals.

(Dunya News) - A Pakistani national has been killed following a missile-related incident in the United Arab Emirates, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

According to Emirati authorities, the country’s air defense systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile. However, debris from the intercepted missile fell in the Bani Yas area of Abu Dhabi, resulting in the death of a Pakistani citizen.

Officials confirmed that the fatality occurred due to falling fragments after the missile was neutralized mid-air. Authorities have not yet released further details about the victim.

The latest incident adds to the growing toll of casualties in the UAE amid ongoing regional hostilities. Earlier, another Pakistani national was killed in Dubai after debris from a defensive operation struck a vehicle.

With this latest development, the total number of deaths in the UAE has risen to seven. Among them, three are Pakistani nationals—one in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.

The situation highlights the risks posed by falling debris even when missile defense systems successfully intercept incoming threats, as tensions in the region continue to impact civilian safety.

