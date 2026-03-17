Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Third Pakistani killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in UAE

Third Pakistani killed by falling debris from intercepted missile in UAE
Updated on

Summary With this latest development, the total number of deaths in the UAE has risen to seven, among them, three are Pakistani nationals.

(Dunya News) - A Pakistani national has been killed following a missile-related incident in the United Arab Emirates, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

According to Emirati authorities, the country’s air defense systems successfully intercepted a ballistic missile. However, debris from the intercepted missile fell in the Bani Yas area of Abu Dhabi, resulting in the death of a Pakistani citizen.

Officials confirmed that the fatality occurred due to falling fragments after the missile was neutralized mid-air. Authorities have not yet released further details about the victim.

The latest incident adds to the growing toll of casualties in the UAE amid ongoing regional hostilities. Earlier, another Pakistani national was killed in Dubai after debris from a defensive operation struck a vehicle.

With this latest development, the total number of deaths in the UAE has risen to seven. Among them, three are Pakistani nationals—one in Dubai and two in Abu Dhabi.

The situation highlights the risks posed by falling debris even when missile defense systems successfully intercept incoming threats, as tensions in the region continue to impact civilian safety.
 

Browse Topics
Iran-Israel Tensions US-Iran Tensions UAE

Related News

Ishaq Dar, Azerbaijan FM discuss ongoing regional situation
SC acquits all accused in Pindi Gheb terror, murder case
Punjab issues security plan for Eidul Fitr 2026
Precision airstrikes target Taliban-linked sites in Kabul, Nangarhar: Tarar
Featured

Iran rejects Israel's claim of killing security chief Ali Larijani

PSX gains 837 points after steep decline

Pakistan airstrikes in Kabul, Nangarhar destroy technical infrastructure, ammunition depots

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression