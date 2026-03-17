Precision airstrikes target Taliban-linked sites in Kabul, Nangarhar: Tarar

Summary The minister said that the Pakistan Army carried out successful airstrikes on the night of March 16.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information Ataullah Tarar said on Tuesday that military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar were targeted during recent airstrikes under Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq.

The minister said that the Pakistan Army carried out successful airstrikes on the night of March 16, specifically targeting locations in Kabul and Nangarhar that were involved in supporting terrorist activities.

“Technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities at two locations in Kabul were effectively destroyed. The visible secondary detonations after the strikes clearly indicate the presence of large ammunition depots,” Tarar wrote on X.

17 March 2026



Pakistan’s Armed Forces successfully carried out precision airstrikes on the night of 16 March as a part of Operation Ghazab Lil Haq, targeting Afghan Taliban regime terrorism sponsoring military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar.



Technical support… pic.twitter.com/b8YJkGC0cv — Attaullah Tarar (@TararAttaullah) March 16, 2026

“In Nangarhar, four installations used by the Afghan Taliban administration were targeted,” Tarar added.

The minister said these sites included logistics hubs, weapons storage, and technical infrastructure, all of which were completely destroyed.

According to the minister, the strikes were “precise” and limited to infrastructure used by the Afghan Taliban regime to support its “multiple terror proxies”, including Fitna Al Khawarij and Fitna Al Hindustan – terms Pakistani authorities use for Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA), respectively.

Tarar added that Operation Ghazab Lil Haq to safeguard Pakistani citizens against terrorism waged by Master Terror Proxy will continue until the desired objectives are fully achieved.

“False claims made by the propagandists Taliban regime cannot befool the Afghans and the world from their heinous actions supporting and sponsoring terrorism in the region,” he said.

The Afghan Taliban authorities in Kabul said the strikes hit a drug treatment centre, killing civilians – a claim Pakistani security sources rejected as “ridiculous”.

