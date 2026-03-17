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PM directs early salary disbursement for govt employees ahead of Eid

PM directs early salary disbursement for govt employees ahead of Eid
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Summary March 20 and March 21 have been declared official public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed authorities to release salaries for government employees before Eid-ul-Fitr.

The directive was issued during a meeting chaired by the prime minister to review austerity measures, relief initiatives, and the management of petroleum reserves amid regional tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

During the meeting, he said consultations were being held regarding additional measures to provide relief to the public, adding that an adequate quantity of petroleum products was available in the country due to his government’s timely measures.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division of Pakistan with the approval of the prime minister, March 20 and March 21 have been declared official public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The notification stated that March 20 (Friday) and March 21 (Saturday) will be observed as government holidays across the country. Meanwhile, Sunday, March 22, is already a regular weekly holiday.

Reports indicate that this year Ramazan is likely to complete all 30 days, and the first of Shawwal, and Eid, may fall on Saturday, March 21. However, the final date will be officially declared by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.
 

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