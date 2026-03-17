Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan airstrikes in Kabul, Nangarhar destroy technical infrastructure, ammunition depots

Pakistan airstrikes in Kabul, Nangarhar destroy technical infrastructure, ammunition depots
Updated on

Summary Security sources said the airstrikes effectively destroyed technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities at two locations in Kabul.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Armed Forces carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan and successfully targeted Afghan Taliban military installations in Kabul and Nangarhar on the night of March 16 in response to unprovoked aggression by the Afghan Taliban regime.

Security sources said the airstrikes effectively destroyed technical support infrastructure and ammunition storage facilities at two locations in Kabul.

Flames rising due to secondary detonations after the airstrike confirmed that the site contained a large cache of explosives, the sources added.

They also termed Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid’s claim that a drug hospital was targeted as “ridiculous.”

During operations in Nangarhar, the Pakistan Armed Forces also successfully struck Afghan Taliban military installations at four locations.

Security sources said that in Nangarhar, logistics facilities, ammunition depots, and technical infrastructure adjacent to the military installations were also destroyed during the airstrikes.

They said Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq will continue until its objectives are achieved.
 

Browse Topics
Pak-Afghan tensions Pakistan Afghanistan

Related News

Pakistan terms Afghan Taliban claims misleading, contrary to facts
More than 50 flights from Pakistan to Middle East cancelled amid regional crisis
Amir Muqam briefs PM on welfare projects in Azad Kashmir, GB, KP
Four killed, eight injured in separate road accidents in Punjab, Sindh
Featured

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression

Lahore weather becomes cooler after early morning rain

PSX starts week in the red as investor cautious amid Middle East tensions

Hospital officials say Israeli strikes killed 12 in Gaza, including 2 children and a pregnant woman

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre