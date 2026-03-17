More than 50 flights from Pakistan to Middle East cancelled amid regional crisis

Summary According to aviation sources, most of the cancelled flights were from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore airports.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Due to the ongoing war and uncertainty in the Middle East, Pakistan's flight operations have been severely affected as more than 50 flights have been canceled from various airports across the country on Monday.

The disruptions come as the airspace of several Middle Eastern countries remains closed for the 17th consecutive day following military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

According to aviation sources, most of the cancelled flights were from Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore airports.

Airport officials have said that air operations between Pakistan and Gulf countries have been severely affected for the last seventeen days. A total of 1,650 flights have been canceled so far.

