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Amir Muqam briefs PM on welfare projects in Azad Kashmir, GB, KP

Amir Muqam briefs PM on welfare projects in Azad Kashmir, GB, KP
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Summary Federal Minister for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Amir Muqam also discussed the affairs of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with PM Shehbaz.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan and President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Engineer Amir Muqam Monday held meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif.

During the meeting, the minister briefed the Prime Minister about the progress of public welfare projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting also discussed the affairs of PML-N in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
 

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Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Pakistan Politics

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