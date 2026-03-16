Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Eid-ul-Fitr weather: Rain expected across Pakistan from March 17 to 25

Eid-ul-Fitr weather: Rain expected across Pakistan from March 17 to 25
Updated on

Summary NDMA warns of thunderstorms, heavy winds, and rainfall in northern, central, and southern regions from March 17–25; citizens advised to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds across various parts of Pakistan from March 17 to 25.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center, a new western weather system will affect northern and western areas, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, and surrounding regions, bringing rain and winds. Upper Punjab may see hail and thunderstorms at some locations, while southern Punjab cities like Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan are also expected to receive rainfall.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts may experience intermittent rain and strong winds.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir could see rainfall and snow in hilly areas. Balochistan may experience storms and rain from March 17–23, while Sindh remains mostly dry except for scattered rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Karachi, and Hyderabad.

NDMA has instructed provincial and district authorities to remain alert and urged citizens to exercise caution during thunderstorms, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated via NDMA’s official social media and the PAK NDMA Disaster Alert app.

 

Browse Topics
Weather Pakistan

Related News

Pakistan engages Iran for safe passage of vessels through Strait of Hormuz, officials confirm
LHC grants bail to former NCCIA official in Ducky Bhai bribery case
PM Shehbaz announces early Eid salary for federal employees
FM Ishaq Dar meets acting US chargé d'affaires to discuss bilateral ties
Featured

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression

Lahore weather becomes cooler after early morning rain

PSX starts week in the red as investor cautious amid Middle East tensions

Hospital officials say Israeli strikes killed 12 in Gaza, including 2 children and a pregnant woman

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre