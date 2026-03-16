Eid-ul-Fitr weather: Rain expected across Pakistan from March 17 to 25

Summary NDMA warns of thunderstorms, heavy winds, and rainfall in northern, central, and southern regions from March 17–25; citizens advised to take precautions and avoid unnecessary travel.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has forecast rainfall with thunderstorms and strong winds across various parts of Pakistan from March 17 to 25.

According to the NDMA’s National Emergency Operations Center, a new western weather system will affect northern and western areas, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Galyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Lahore, and surrounding regions, bringing rain and winds. Upper Punjab may see hail and thunderstorms at some locations, while southern Punjab cities like Multan, Khanewal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Rahim Yar Khan, and Dera Ghazi Khan are also expected to receive rainfall.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, most districts may experience intermittent rain and strong winds.

Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Kashmir could see rainfall and snow in hilly areas. Balochistan may experience storms and rain from March 17–23, while Sindh remains mostly dry except for scattered rainfall in Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Dadu, Karachi, and Hyderabad.

NDMA has instructed provincial and district authorities to remain alert and urged citizens to exercise caution during thunderstorms, avoid unnecessary travel, and stay updated via NDMA’s official social media and the PAK NDMA Disaster Alert app.