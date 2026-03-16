LHC grants bail to former NCCIA official in Ducky Bhai bribery case

Summary Justice Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petition filed by former NCCIA Additional Director Chaudhry Sarfraz at the Lahore High Court

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Lahore High Court has approved the bail of former additional director of the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) who was accused of abusing his authority and getting bribe in connection with the arrest of YouTuber Ducky Bhai.

According to details, Justice Abher Gul Khan heard the bail petition filed by former NCCIA Additional Director Chaudhry Sarfraz at the Lahore High Court.

After hearing the arguments, the court approved the bail and ordered the release of Chaudhry Sarfraz.

Also Read: Lahore court orders restoration of YouTuber Ducky Bhai's bank accounts

During the hearing, the defense counsel informed the court that other accused in the case had already been granted bail.

The case is about the arrest of well-known YouTuber Ducky Bhai, after which allegations emerged that officials had misused their authority and accepted bribes.

Following the allegations, the former additional director of the NCCIA and several other individuals were suspended, a case was registered against them, and they were subsequently arrested.