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Sindh launches new EV bus route from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower

Sindh launches new EV bus route from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower
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Summary Sindh government launches new electric bus route from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower in Karachi, aiming to provide affordable, eco-friendly transport to residents of Surjani Town and nearby areas.

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Senior Sindh Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon has announced the launch of a new electric bus service route starting Tuesday in Karachi.

In a statement, he said the environmentally friendly EV bus route will operate from Gulshan-e-Maymar to Tower, benefiting hundreds of thousands of residents.

According to the minister, the new route will provide improved access to the city center for people living in Gulshan-e-Maymar, Surjani Town, and nearby areas.

Sharjeel Inam Memon said the new service will offer modern, comfortable and affordable transportation to millions of citizens. He added that the Sindh government is taking practical steps to provide quality and environmentally friendly public transport.

He further stated that the electric buses are equipped with modern facilities and are eco-friendly, adding that the provincial government is committed to providing world-class transport services to citizens.

The minister also said that more EV bus routes will be introduced in the future, as improving public transportation in a large city like Karachi remains a key government priority.

 

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