Pakistan dismisses speculation over China ties, reaffirms 'trusted partnership' with Beijing

Summary Pakistan’s Foreign Office reaffirms close ties with China, dismisses speculation and confirms discussions on Afghanistan and regional stability.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s Foreign Office has reaffirmed that Islamabad and Beijing remain trusted partners and close friends, urging observers to avoid speculation about diplomatic engagements between the two countries.

The statement emphasised that communication between the two governments continues regularly on matters of mutual interest and shared priorities. Officials said recent discussions between senior diplomats covered a range of bilateral and regional issues, including developments in Afghanistan.

In a statement issued from Islamabad, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Pakistan and China maintain continuous and close contact on all matters of mutual concern. The spokesperson stressed that any unnecessary speculation or attempts to distort facts regarding these interactions were unfounded and unjustified.

The clarification follows a recent telephone conversation between Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, and China’s Foreign Minister, Wang Yi. According to the spokesperson, the two leaders held detailed discussions covering a range of issues of bilateral interest.

Officials indicated that the conversation also touched upon developments in Afghanistan and broader regional dynamics. The spokesperson noted that during the Foreign Office’s weekly press briefing last Thursday, it had already been confirmed that the situation in Afghanistan was among the matters discussed during the call.

The statement also highlighted ongoing diplomatic consultations involving China’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Yue Xiaoyong. During his recent visit to Pakistan, discussions focused on Afghanistan as well as wider questions related to peace and stability in the region.

According to the Foreign Office, the engagement included exchanges of views on the evolving situation in Afghanistan and potential avenues for cooperation aimed at maintaining regional stability. Pakistan and China have maintained frequent dialogue on Afghanistan since the shift in political dynamics in Kabul, reflecting shared concerns about security, economic recovery and humanitarian challenges.

The spokesperson further addressed reports suggesting Chinese mediation between Pakistan and Afghanistan, urging commentators to avoid drawing premature conclusions about diplomatic interactions.

“Pakistan and China are trusted partners and close friends,” the spokesperson said, adding that attempts to create speculation regarding diplomatic contacts or portray them inaccurately were baseless.

Officials emphasised that consultations between Islamabad and Beijing form part of routine diplomatic engagement between two neighbouring countries with longstanding strategic ties. Such interactions, they said, reflect coordination on issues of common interest including regional security, economic cooperation and developments affecting neighbouring Afghanistan.

Pakistan and China maintain regular diplomatic exchanges through high-level visits, telephone conversations and institutional mechanisms that facilitate coordination on political, economic and security matters. Recent engagements, officials indicated, continue to reflect the depth of the bilateral relationship and the importance both countries attach to cooperation on regional stability.