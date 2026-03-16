PM Shehbaz says Pakistan ready to tackle global tensions

Summary Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan is ready for global tensions, ensuring fuel supply, economic stability and public relief while monitoring petroleum prices through the Pak App.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the Government of Pakistan is fully prepared to deal with any situation arising from the ongoing global tensions.

The statement came during a review meeting chaired by the prime minister to assess measures aimed at ensuring economic stability and providing relief to the public in light of the evolving international situation.

Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said consultations were ongoing to introduce further measures to provide relief to citizens amid the changing global environment. He noted that due to the government’s timely decisions, the country currently has an adequate supply of petroleum products.

The prime minister said that the committee formed to maintain economic stability had taken timely decisions that ensured a continuous supply of fuel for the public. He added that national-level austerity and savings measures had already been implemented, while work on additional steps was underway.

Sharif also noted that he had already directed a third-party audit to ensure strict implementation of all austerity measures currently in place.

He reiterated that economic stability and public relief remain the government’s top priorities, adding that all decisions are being taken with both immediate relief and long-term economic stability in mind.

The prime minister directed petroleum distribution companies to ensure the sale of fuel at government-determined prices and maintain transparency in the process.

During the meeting, officials briefed the prime minister on the country’s existing oil reserves, petroleum imports to meet fuel demand, and steps taken to provide relief to the public amid global tensions.

The briefing also revealed that the government is continuously monitoring fuel sales at fixed prices. A new feature has been added to the Pak App, allowing consumers to report fuel shortages or overpricing anywhere in the country so that authorities can take immediate action.

Participants of the meeting appreciated the prime minister’s decision last Friday not to further increase petroleum prices.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja, Minister of State for Finance Bilal Azhar Kayani, and senior officials of relevant institutions.