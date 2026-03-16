Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

8 women killed, 50 injured as roof of Benazir Income Support Centre collapses in Rahim Yar Khan

8 women killed, 50 injured as roof of Benazir Income Support Centre collapses in Rahim Yar Khan
Updated on

Summary The incident occurred near Chak No. 125, where more than 200 women had gathered to collect their installments from the Benazir Income Support Programme

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – At least eight women were killed and 50 others injured on Monday when the roof of a Benazir Income Support Centre collapsed in a suburban area of the city.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred near Chak No. 125, where more than 200 women had gathered to collect their installments from the Benazir Income Support Programme. The weak roof of the retailer shop suddenly gave way, trapping several women under the debris.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to Shaikh Zayed Hospital, where five women were pronounced dead on arrival.

The district administration has declared an emergency at the hospital, and further investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Browse Topics
Pakistan

Related News

Section 144 imposed in Peshawar ahead of Eidul Fitr
Lahore weather becomes cooler after early morning rain
Pakistan army launches decisive strikes against Afghan Taliban along border
LHC moved against kite flying in Lahore
Featured

Iran FM Araghchi thanks Pakistan for support against US-Israel aggression

Lahore weather becomes cooler after early morning rain

PSX starts week in the red as investor cautious amid Middle East tensions

Hospital officials say Israeli strikes killed 12 in Gaza, including 2 children and a pregnant woman

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre