8 women killed, 50 injured as roof of Benazir Income Support Centre collapses in Rahim Yar Khan

Summary The incident occurred near Chak No. 125, where more than 200 women had gathered to collect their installments from the Benazir Income Support Programme

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – At least eight women were killed and 50 others injured on Monday when the roof of a Benazir Income Support Centre collapsed in a suburban area of the city.

According to rescue officials, the incident occurred near Chak No. 125, where more than 200 women had gathered to collect their installments from the Benazir Income Support Programme. The weak roof of the retailer shop suddenly gave way, trapping several women under the debris.

Rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and rushed the injured to Shaikh Zayed Hospital, where five women were pronounced dead on arrival.

The district administration has declared an emergency at the hospital, and further investigations into the incident are ongoing.