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Pakistan army launches decisive strikes against Afghan Taliban along border

Pakistan army launches decisive strikes against Afghan Taliban along border
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Summary Pakistan Army targets Afghan Taliban posts in Bajaur with guided missiles, destroying border positions; Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq to continue until all objectives met

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Armed Forces continue decisive operations against Afghan Taliban and Fitanah al-Khawarij elements.

According to security sources, the military carried out a major operation in the Bajaur sector, targeting Afghan Taliban posts near the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, destroying them completely.

Sources confirmed that the Pakistan Army also employed guided missiles to strike Taliban positions along the border.

Security officials stated that Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq will continue until all objectives are achieved.

It may be recalled that the security forces conducted an intelligence-driven operation in Lakki Marwat a day earlier, killing five militants linked to the India-backed group Fitna-e-Hindustan.

An ISPR statement said the operation targeted terrorists whose presence had been reported in the area.

Officials confirmed that the slain militants were involved in multiple terrorist activities in the region, and a large cache of weapons and ammunition was recovered from their hideouts.

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