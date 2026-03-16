Pakistan expresses condolences over devastating floods, landslides in Ethiopia

Summary Pakistan expressed condolences to Ethiopia over deadly floods and landslides in Gamo Zone, where 70 have died and 50 remain missing, offering support and assistance.

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Pakistan on Monday extended its deepest condolences to the government and people of Ethiopia over the devastating floods and landslides that stuck the country.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the affected communities, and we commend the efforts of the Ethiopian authorities who are working tirelessly to assist those in need,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Pakistan reaffirmed its support for the people of Ethiopia and expressed its readiness to extend assistance in any way possible.

At least seventy people were killed following landslides that ripped through Ethiopia's southern Gamo Zone last week.

The ⁠Gamo Zone communications office said earlier that another 50 people may still be missing. The landslides struck after days of heavy rain.

"Seventy people have died in landslides accidents that happened in different areas of ⁠the region Gamo zone," South Ethiopia Regional government Communication Affairs Bureau said on its Facebook account.

