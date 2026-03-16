Karachi police arrest over 800 suspects in one week

Summary Karachi police arrested over 896 suspects in a week, seizing drugs, 93 illegal weapons, 31 stolen motorcycles, and one vehicle; two robbers killed, 28 injured in 28 encounters

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi police conducted multiple operations against criminal elements over the past week, resulting in the arrest of a large number of suspects.

Officials reported that 28 encounters took place between police and criminals, leaving two robbers dead and 28 injured. In total, 41 suspects were apprehended during these confrontations.

Over the week, police arrested more than 896 individuals in various operations. Authorities recovered 31.058 kilograms of cannabis, 1.675 kilograms of ice/crystal meth, and heroin from those involved in drug trafficking.

Additionally, 93 illegal weapons were seized, along with 31 stolen motorcycles and one large vehicle.

Police stated that operations against criminal elements will continue to ensure a safe environment for Karachi residents.

