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Eid shopping in full swing across country

Eid shopping in full swing across country
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Summary In anticipation of Eid festivities, children have also been accompanying parents to the markets to buy clothes and shoes of their choice for the Eidul Fitr

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Eid shopping has gained momentum in both small and big markets, commercial centres and shopping malls across the country as citizens are rushing to finish preparations for the Eid celebrations.

Most of the markets and shopping malls have been illuminated with colourful lights and decorated artistically to attract customers while the shoppers complaining of high prices of Eid items.

People looking for new clothes, shoes, jewelry and Eid gifts throng markets and shopping centres in the last week of the holy month of Ramazan, which culminates into three-day Eidul Fitr religious festival.

Various stalls of cosmetics, earrings, bangles, embroidered clothes, jewellery and colourful dresses have been set up at busy markets where people of all age groups are seen busy in Eid shopping.

In anticipation of Eid festivities, children have also been accompanying parents to the markets to buy clothes and shoes of their choice for the Eidul Fitr.
 

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Eid-ul-Fitr Pakistan

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