President lauds security forces for killing five terrorists in Lakki Marwat

Summary President Zardari said that the nation stands with its brave security forces for the complete eradication of foreign-sponsored terrorism.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to the security forces for killing five terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij during an intelligence-based operation in Lakki Marwat.

He said terrorists of Fitna al-Khawarij were engaged in nefarious efforts to undermine the peace of Pakistan with the backing of India.

“The nation stands with its brave security forces for the complete eradication of foreign-sponsored terrorism,” he added.

