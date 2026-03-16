Indian troops martyr a Kashmiri youth in IIOJK

Summary The youth was martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in the Uri area of Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

SRINAGAR (Dunya News) – Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred a Kashmiri youth in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth was martyred during the so-called cordon and search operation in the Uri area of Baramulla district of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

On the other hand, the Muslim Students Federation while welcoming the grant of bail to senior APHC leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah, has demanded immediate and unconditional release of all Kashmiri political detainees, including leaders detained in Indian and IIOJK jails.

