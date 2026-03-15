PPP announces new office-bearers for Lahore division

Summary A ceremony in this regard was held at the Peoples Secretariat in Model Town, Lahore

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistan Peoples Party on Sunday named the office-bearers for Lahore division marking a significant step in the party's organisational restructuring.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the Peoples Secretariat in Model Town, Lahore.

Lahore Division President Faisal Mir presided over the event, distributing official appointment notifications among newly designated divisional and town office-bearers.

Among those who received notifications at the divisional level were Senior Vice President Shahid Abbas Advocate, Vice Presidents Amir Nasir Butt, Maqsooma Bukhari, Zeeshan and Tahira Jalib, Deputy General Secretary Khurram Farooq, Deputy Information Secretaries Ahmad Ghuman, Asjad Malik and Hassan Abbas, Finance Secretary Asghar Bhatti, Secretary Records and Events Nabil Nasir, and Office Secretary Atif Khokhar.

PPP Central Punjab President Raja Pervez Ashraf, General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza, Senior Vice President Rana Farooq Saeed, Information Secretary Shahzad Saeed Cheema and Deputy General Secretary Usman Malik extended their congratulations to all the newly appointed office-bearers.

They expressed confidence that the new organisational structure would strengthen the party and that the PPP would emerge as the foremost political force raising its voice on public issues with each passing day.

Speaking on the occasion, Faisal Mir described the event as the first organisational meeting of PPP Lahore, at which party structures for the seven towns of the city were being formally announced.

Emphasising that the party was working in accordance with the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, he noted that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was advancing the party's mission by bringing the next generation into its fold.