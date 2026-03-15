Tenure of local government representatives ends in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Summary The constitutional tenure of local government representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has ended, leaving the province without a functioning local governance system and no replacement yet decided.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) — The constitutional term of local government representatives in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has officially ended, effectively dissolving the local government system across the province.

Following the four-year tenure that began with the local elections, mayors and tehsil chairmen took oath on March 15, 2022. However, the provincial government has yet to decide how to delegate their powers during the interim period.

In the first phase, the term of representatives in 17 districts has expired, while the tenure of those elected in the second phase will end in June.

Officials indicated that an official notification regarding the expiry of local representatives’ terms is expected to be issued soon.