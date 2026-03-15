Govt announces Eid-ul-Fitr holidays

Summary This year Ramazan is likely to complete all 30 days.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The federal government on Sunday announced public holidays on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

According to a notification issued by the Cabinet Division of Pakistan with the approval of the prime minister, March 20 and March 21 have been declared official public holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr.

The notification stated that March 20 (Friday) and March 21 (Saturday) will be observed as government holidays across the country. Meanwhile, Sunday, March 22, is already a regular weekly holiday.

Reports indicate that this year Ramazan is likely to complete all 30 days, and the first of Shawwal, and Eid, may fall on Saturday, March 21. However, the final date will be officially declared by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Meteorological Department Deputy Director Anjum Nazir revealed that a meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will be held in Islamabad on March 19, but the moon will not be visible that day. According to him, the moon will be born at 6:23 AM Pakistani time on March 19, and by sunset, it will be only about 12 hours old.

For the unversed, is impossible to see a 12-hour-old moon with the naked eye, and even with a telescope, the moon can only be seen when it is 14 hours old or more.

Meteorological Department confirms that Ramadan is expected to complete 30 days this year, and the first of Shawwal may fall on March 21, but the official announcement will be made by the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

