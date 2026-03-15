Pakistan Railways to run four special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr

Summary The first Eid special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi on March 16

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways has decided to operate four special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate passengers traveling across the country.

According to railway officials, the schedule for the Eid special trains has also been released following directives from the railways minister.

The first Eid special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi on March 16.

The second train will leave Quetta for Rawalpindi on March 17.

Similarly, the third Eid special train will depart from Karachi to Peshawar on March 17, while the fourth train will travel from Karachi to Lahore on March 18.

Officials said the decision to run special trains was made to ease travel for passengers during the Eid holidays, when demand for transportation significantly increases.

