Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Pakistan Railways to run four special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr

Pakistan Railways to run four special trains for Eid-ul-Fitr
Updated on

Summary The first Eid special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi on March 16

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Railways has decided to operate four special trains on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate passengers traveling across the country.

According to railway officials, the schedule for the Eid special trains has also been released following directives from the railways minister.

The first Eid special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi on March 16.

The second train will leave Quetta for Rawalpindi on March 17.

Similarly, the third Eid special train will depart from Karachi to Peshawar on March 17, while the fourth train will travel from Karachi to Lahore on March 18.

Officials said the decision to run special trains was made to ease travel for passengers during the Eid holidays, when demand for transportation significantly increases.
 

Browse Topics
Pakistan

Related News

45 detained in Abu Dhabi for sharing attack site footage amid Iran missile strikes
Six terrorists killed in CTD-police joint operation in Kohat
Hot, dry weather expected in Karachi today
Early morning rain in Lahore adds to chill; PMD forecasts more showers across Punjab
Featured

Israeli forces kill four Palestinians in West Bank, health authorities say

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre

Islamabad airport to halt flights temporarily on March 16, PAA issues notice

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT