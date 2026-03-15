45 detained in Abu Dhabi for sharing attack site footage amid Iran missile strikes

Summary The individuals were accused of circulating inaccurate and misleading information.

(Web Desk) - Authorities in Abu Dhabi have arrested 45 individuals, including several foreigners, for allegedly spreading misinformation and filming sensitive locations during ongoing Iranian strikes in the Gulf region.

According to a statement from the city’s police, the suspects were detained for recording various sites during security incidents and sharing the footage on social media platforms, actions officials say could compromise public safety.

Police added that the individuals were also accused of circulating inaccurate and misleading information, which could provoke public panic and spread rumours within the community.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Defence said the country’s air defence systems have intercepted 285 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles, and 1,567 drones since the start of what it described as “blatant Iranian aggression.”

The ministry stressed that the UAE would firmly respond to any threats against national security, while continuing efforts to protect the country’s sovereignty and stability.

The arrests come as regional tensions escalate following strikes involving Iran, the United States, and Israel.

After nearly two weeks of conflict, the death toll has risen to around 2,000 people, most of them in Iran, with additional casualties reported in Lebanon and across parts of the Gulf region.