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Hot, dry weather expected in Karachi today

Hot, dry weather expected in Karachi today
Updated on

Summary The current temperature in the city is 21°C.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Karachi is expected to experience hot and dry weather over the next 24 hours, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

The weather department reported that the current temperature in the city is 21°C, while the maximum temperature is likely to reach up to 38°C later in the day.

Officials also stated that northeasterly winds are blowing at a speed of 5 kilometers per hour in Karachi.

Meanwhile, the humidity level in the city stands at 89 percent, which may make the weather feel warmer than the actual temperature.
 

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