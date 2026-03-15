Foreign Office rejects India's statement as ridiculous

Summary Says targeting terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan is permissible and legitimate

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Foreign Office (FO) has warned that targeting terrorist hideouts inside Afghanistan is permissible and legitimate, urging India to refrain from carrying out terrorism against Pakistan from Afghan soil.

According to the Foreign Office, Fitna al-Khawarij and Fitna al-Hindustan are carrying out terrorist activities in Pakistan from Afghan soil.

The statement by the Indian Ministry of Foreign Affairs is ridiculous and hypocritical. India's patronage and support of terrorists is obvious to everyone, the FO said.

The statement issued by the Foreign Office said that with its shameful record, India has no right to make such statements.

India is playing a destructive role in the region, including Afghanistan. Pakistan is committed to protecting its citizens, it said.

