Economic hardships multiply after hike in fuel prices: JI

Summary Hafiz Naeem says a large number of children have been orphaned in Gaza. ‘We should not forget our Palestinian brothers during Ramazan'

LAHORE (Dunya News) – People are facing economic hardships after the increase of fuel prices, said JI emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman.

Speaking at a ceremony here on Saturday, the JI chief said if there was a JI’s government in the country, burden of fuel price hike would have not been placed on people.

He added that IT education is being provided to children under Banu Qabil programme. In the last two years, 90,000 Palestinians have been martyred.

He said a large number of children have been orphaned in Gaza. The people of Gaza are also celebrating the joys of Ramazan on a pile of rubble. We should not forget our Palestinian brothers during Ramazan. This programme is distinguished because it is for orphan children, the JI chief went on saying.

He said now there is a need to support orphans.

“There are 35,000 children who are supported by their mothers. Al-Khidmat is also supporting and helping such children at their homes.

“Children are advised to act with courage, learn skills and advance in religion. The Banu Qabil programme is ongoing for the youth, where children are learning skills.

“We cannot forget the children of Palestine. The Palestinians have fought bravely, and they should also be helped in every way.

“People trust Al-Khidmat only after seeing its efforts and initiatives. I want the youth to work together with Al-Khidmat Foundation,” Hafiz Naeem concluded.

