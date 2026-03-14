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Another 60 Pakistanis return home from Iran amid Middle East tensions

Another 60 Pakistanis return home from Iran amid Middle East tensions
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Summary Sixty more people returned to Pakistan from Iran via Taftan and Gabd-Rimdan borders as repatriation continues amid Iran–Israel tensions, bringing total returnees to 4,715.

QUETTA (Dunya News) – Amid rising tensions between Iran and Israel, another 60 people stranded in Iran have returned to Pakistan, officials said.

The repatriation of Pakistani nationals from Iran has continued for the 14th consecutive day following the outbreak of hostilities between the two countries.

According to authorities, 13 individuals returned today through the Taftan border, bringing the total number of returnees through the crossing to 3,334 over the past 14 days.

Meanwhile, 47 people returned through the Gabd-Rimdan border, increasing the total number of arrivals through that crossing to 1,381.

Officials said that a combined total of 4,715 individuals have returned to Pakistan through the Gabd-Rimdan and Taftan border crossings during the ongoing repatriation process.
Pakistani authorities added that those returning include students, businesspeople, pilgrims, laborers, and Iranian nationals.

 

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