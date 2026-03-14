Punjab, Uzbekistan move toward trade pact to boost investment and exports

Summary Punjab and Uzbekistan begin work on a joint agreement to boost trade and investment, with talks covering agriculture, tourism, culture, energy and skills development.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Preparations have begun for a joint agreement between Punjab and Uzbekistan aimed at promoting trade, investment and exports between the two sides.

A delegation of Punjab government ministers, led by Senior Provincial Minister Mariyam Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Tashkent Region Governor Zoir Toirovich Mirzayev to discuss areas of mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to form a joint working committee to enhance collaboration in the fields of culture and historical heritage.

Punjab and Tashkent also expressed willingness to expand cooperation in food and agriculture, livestock, meat production, pharmaceuticals and the hotel industry.

A meeting of senior officials reviewing investment opportunities also discussed cooperation in culture, tourism and recreational projects, along with the possibility of organizing joint cultural programmes and promoting fine arts.

Discussions were also held on launching new investment initiatives in Punjab in sectors including industry, trade, technology and infrastructure.

The meeting further explored prospects for cooperation in projects related to energy, education and skills development.