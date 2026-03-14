Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

Punjab, Uzbekistan move toward trade pact to boost investment and exports

Punjab, Uzbekistan move toward trade pact to boost investment and exports
Updated on

Summary Punjab and Uzbekistan begin work on a joint agreement to boost trade and investment, with talks covering agriculture, tourism, culture, energy and skills development.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Preparations have begun for a joint agreement between Punjab and Uzbekistan aimed at promoting trade, investment and exports between the two sides.

A delegation of Punjab government ministers, led by Senior Provincial Minister Mariyam Aurangzeb, held a meeting with Tashkent Region Governor Zoir Toirovich Mirzayev to discuss areas of mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to form a joint working committee to enhance collaboration in the fields of culture and historical heritage.

Punjab and Tashkent also expressed willingness to expand cooperation in food and agriculture, livestock, meat production, pharmaceuticals and the hotel industry.

A meeting of senior officials reviewing investment opportunities also discussed cooperation in culture, tourism and recreational projects, along with the possibility of organizing joint cultural programmes and promoting fine arts.

Discussions were also held on launching new investment initiatives in Punjab in sectors including industry, trade, technology and infrastructure.

The meeting further explored prospects for cooperation in projects related to energy, education and skills development.

Browse Topics
Pakistan

Related News

Pakistan Airport Authority issues new NOTAM for Islamabad flights
China urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to resolve tensions via talks, not force
Former Senator Mushtaq Ahmad announces Gaza march from Khyber to Karachi
PM approves salary cuts, fuel restrictions under austerity drive amid regional tensions
Featured

Govt hikes kerosene price by Rs39.20 per litre

Islamabad airport to halt flights temporarily on March 16, PAA issues notice

Globally proven Suzuki Fronx arrives in Pakistan with modern mobility appeal

Gulf states suffer $15 billion loss in energy revenues since eruption of war: FT

UAE grants special extension until March 31, 2026 for expired visa holders to return