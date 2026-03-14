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China urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to resolve tensions via talks, not force

China urges Afghanistan, Pakistan to resolve tensions via talks, not force
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Summary China urges Afghanistan and Pakistan to resolve disputes through dialogue, avoid force, and hold talks; Beijing also offers support for peace efforts in Iran.

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Afghan counterpart Amir ​Khan Muttaqi in a phone call ‌that disputes between Afghanistan and Pakistan should be resolved through dialogue and consultation, not ​force, the foreign ministry said in ​a statement published on Friday.

Wang urged ⁠both sides to remain calm and ​exercise restraint, hold face-to-face talks as soon ​as possible, seek an immediate ceasefire and address differences through dialogue, according to the statement.

The ​further use of force would only ​complicate the situation and intensify tensions, Wang said.

The ‌ministry's ⁠statement came after Pakistan on Friday bombed the fuel depot of private airline Kam Air near Afghanistan's Kandahar airport, stepping ​up the ​neighbours' worst ⁠conflict in years, despite China's efforts to mediate.

Wang and ​Muttaqi also exchanged views on the ​situation ⁠in Iran, the statement said.

Wang told Muttaqi, according to the statement, that Beijing is willing ⁠to ​work with the international ​community, including Afghanistan, to bring peace to Iran.

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