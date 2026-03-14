Suspended Karachi cop found involved in multi-million foreign fraud

Summary NCCIA raids illegal Karachi call center; four arrested including Sindh police officer Abu Bakar Siddique for defrauding US and Canadian citizens using spoofing software.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The National Counter Crime Investigation Agency conducted a raid on an illegal call center in the Defense Phase 2 Extension area, revealing involvement of a suspended police officer.

During the operation, four suspects—Mohammad Shah, Azeer Shehzad, Rohit Kumar, and Yogesh—were arrested.

Police sources said the call center was running organized fraud targeting foreign nationals. Investigations revealed that the owner of the center is Abu Bakar Siddique, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Sindh Police.

Abu Bakar Siddique joined the Sindh Police on October 9, 2020, and had previously been blacklisted due to involvement in criminal activities.

He was also arrested in 2024 for a similar fraud case. The Additional Director of FIA had recommended action against him to the IG Sindh.

Siddique reportedly posed as a representative of foreign banks to defraud US and Canadian citizens.

At the call center, illegal software was used to impersonate bank officials and obtain credit card PINs from victims, after which funds were transferred to designated merchant accounts.

During the raid, authorities recovered 14 laptops, spoofing software, digital devices, 10 mobile phones, and thousands of bank records of foreign citizens.

The equipment has been sent for technical analysis. A case has been registered against the arrested suspects, and further investigations are ongoing.