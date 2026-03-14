Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq: Pak army destroys oil storage sites at Kandahar Airfield

Summary Security officials stated that the oil storage facilities were being used by Afghan Taliban.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Army has destroyed oil storage facilities at Kandahar Airfield during a targeted operation carried out under Operation Ghazab Lil- Haq, according to security sources.

Security sources said that the strikes were conducted on the night of March 12 and 13, when Pakistani forces launched effective attacks that successfully destroyed the oil storage sites at the Kandahar airfield.

Video footage released in connection with the operation shows clear before-and-after visuals of the targeted strikes, highlighting the intensity and effectiveness of the military action.

Security officials stated that the oil storage facilities were being used by Afghan Taliban and other militant groups to support their activities.

The operation is part of the security operations in the region, with the aim of dismantling the infrastructure of the militant networks in the region.

Security sources report that Operation Ghazab Lil-Haq will continue until strategic objectives are achieved, with the military committed to taking strong action against terrorism.

