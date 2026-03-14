Sindh minister says customs seizes government vehicle despite proper documentation

Summary Sindh senior minister Sharjeel Memon says Pakistan Customs wrongly seized a government vehicle despite proper documents, demanding its immediate return and apology.

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Senior Sharjeel Memon, a provincial minister of Sindh, has stated that Pakistan Customs confiscated a government vehicle, claiming it was non-duty paid.

Memon said that all official documents related to the vehicle were presented to the authorities, yet the government vehicle was still seized.

He clarified that the confiscated vehicle belongs to the Sindh Information Department and had been purchased through the company’s official outlets.

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The provincial minister emphasized that such negligence and unacceptable behavior toward a government department cannot be tolerated.

He demanded that Pakistan Customs immediately return the vehicle to the department and issue a written apology for the incident.