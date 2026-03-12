President Zardari approves Nihal Hashmi as Governor Sindh

Summary President Asif Ali Zardari approves Nihal Hashmi as Governor Sindh under Articles 48 and 101; he will take oath before Sindh High Court Chief Justice.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - President Asif Ali Zardari has approved the appointment of Nihal Hashmi as the new Governor of Sindh.

The approval was given on the advice of the Prime Minister under Articles 48 and 101 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

President Zardari congratulated Nihal Hashmi on his appointment and extended his best wishes. He also signed the commission of appointment to formalize the decision.

Before officially taking office, Nihal Hashmi will take the oath of office before the Chief Justice of Sindh High Court.