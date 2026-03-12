Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

KP government grounds 60pc of official vehicles amid fuel shortage fears
Summary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government grounds 60% of provincial vehicles for two months to conserve fuel; emergency services like police and rescue remain exempt.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Amid concerns over a potential fuel shortage in Pakistan, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to ground 60 percent of official vehicles to save energy and reduce expenses.

The provincial administration said this measure is expected to save millions of rupees by limiting the operation of government vehicles.

Official vehicles will remain grounded for a period of two months. However, vehicles serving emergency services, including the police, rescue teams, and other essential services, are exempt from this decision.

An official notice issued by the administration directed Principal Accounting Officers to ensure strict compliance with the decision. Authorities said the move is part of the province’s broader efforts to conserve fuel and manage resources efficiently.

 

