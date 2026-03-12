Home Live TV Pakistan World Sports Business Showbiz Shows Videos Technology Discover Pakistan Health Crime Fake News Weird

University of Health Sciences announces MBBS exam results

Summary University of Health Sciences announces Second Professional MBBS results; Hamza Masood secures first position as 4,821 of 5,867 candidates from 44 colleges pass with 82.28%.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - University of Health Sciences (UHS) has announced the results of the Second Professional MBBS modular annual examinations.

According to the results, Muhammad Hamza Masood of Allama Iqbal Medical College secured first position by scoring 973 marks out of 1050.

The second position was jointly secured by Asma Khalid of Allama Iqbal Medical College and Ayesha Ali of Fatima Memorial Medical College, both obtaining 946 marks.

The third position was achieved by Iman Ali Khan from Shalamar Medical and Dental College, who scored 942 marks.

A total of 5,867 candidates from 44 medical colleges across the province appeared in the examination. Of these, 4,821 students passed while 1,038 were declared unsuccessful, bringing the overall pass percentage to 82.28 percent.

According to the university spokesperson, the results were announced just three days after the completion of practical examinations. Students can check their results on the official website of the University of Health Sciences.

 

