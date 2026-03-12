Peshawar High Court adopts four-day workweek to save energy

Summary Peshawar High Court introduces a four-day workweek, reduces judges’ petrol usage by 50 percent, and implements energy-saving measures under directives of the National Judicial Policy Making Committee.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court has decided to adopt a four-day workweek as part of energy conservation measures, according to an official notification.

Under the new schedule, regular court proceedings will be held from Monday to Thursday, while the court will remain closed on Friday and Saturday.

The administrative order was issued with the approval of the Chief Justice of the Peshawar High Court. It also includes a decision to reduce judges’ petrol consumption by 50 percent as part of the cost-saving initiative.

According to the notification, the Institution Branch will remain open on Fridays and Saturdays with limited staff to handle essential matters.

The measures have been implemented in line with directives of the National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee and the government’s broader energy conservation policy.

The new working schedule has come into immediate effect across all benches of the Peshawar High Court.